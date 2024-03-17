Woman allegedly kills baby son, one of two murders in Johor within a day

JOHOR BARU - A mother has been arrested after allegedly murdering her baby son by slitting his throat at their home in Pasir Gudang here.

Johor police chief, Commissioner M. Kumar, said a report was lodged about the murder of the one-year-old toddler at around 1.30pm on March 16.

“We arrested a 32-year-old suspect, who is the victim’s mother, for further investigation. Police have also seized a knife at the scene allegedly used by the suspect to slit the victim’s throat.

“Early investigations found that the suspect had sent a picture of the deceased covered in blood at his neck area to her husband via WhatsApp,” he said on March 17.

In an unrelated case, Commissioner Kumar said that a 61-year-old man was found dead in Taman Rinting near Masai in Johor with several slash wounds to his body at around 10.50am on March 16.

“Five men, aged from 35 to 48 years old, have been arrested at various locations around here to help with the investigation.

“Police also seized several belongings of the victim and collected sample swabs at the scene to assist with the investigation,” he said, adding that the victim and the suspects have prior criminal records.

Commissioner Kumar also said it took the police less than 24 hours to arrest the suspects and both cases have been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He added the police would make an appeal to remand the suspects while the two bodies have been sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post mortem.

“The motive and cause of death for the two cases is still being investigated. The public should refrain from making any speculations that could affect police investigations,” he said.

Commissioner Kumar urged those with information on the two murder cases to step forward through the Johor police hotline. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK