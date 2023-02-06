Former minister Khairy considers making comeback in Malaysia state polls in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR - More than a week after being sacked by Umno, Malaysia’s former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin indicated that he is looking at contesting the Selangor state polls, with parties offering him to become the state’s chief minister.

“There are discussions with several parties and there are also discussions taking place on what that role would be,” said Mr Khairy on Monday when asked if he was offered the Selangor Menteri Besar post by other political parties.

He also said he was interested in contesting the upcoming Selangor state polls if he decides on making a political comeback after being sacked by Umno on Jan 28.

“But, if I do decide to sit out the state polls, then I would have more time to decide which political platform I choose as my next chapter in my political journey,” Mr Khairy told journalists during a Concorde Club meeting on Monday.

“If I want to participate in the state polls, I have to decide in the next few months which way I will go.”

The Concorde Club is an informal meeting between a group of editors, senior journalists and politicians as well as key policy makers.

Mr Khairy also said state experience would complement his current skill set, as he had experience as a former Rembau MP for three terms and led three different ministries.

“It (state experience) would help me understand local government, as well as the relationship between the federal and state government. So, I do feel it’s a good opportunity. But then, I have to weigh whether I have the appetite to jump back,” said Mr Khairy.

He also revealed that Umno president Zahid Hamidi had offered him the post of deputy president before the last party polls in 2018, adding that he turned down the role.

“There was a discussion between Zahid and myself for me to be his deputy, which I turned down because I felt there should be a change in leadership itself within Umno,” Mr Khairy said.

Mr Khairy had challenged for the party president post in 2018, eventually losing to Zahid.

He also said he has no plans on forming a new party in Malaysia.

“The market is a bit saturated and I see there might not be space for a new party in Malaysia. Though it’s an option, it’s unlikely (that I will form a new party,” he said.

Last month, the Umno supreme council sacked Mr Khairy and former supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Among the members suspended for six years were former party information chief Shahril Hamdan, and former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

Action was taken against the Umno leaders because they were deemed to have criticised the party president and worked with opposition parties in the recently-concluded General Election. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK