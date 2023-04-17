With rising Covid-19 cases, health experts urge Malaysians to mask up

PETALING JAYA - With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia of late and more Hari Raya social gatherings expected in the coming days, public health experts are suggesting that face masks be worn in public.

High risks individuals, such as the elderly, the obese, those with high comorbidities and those with immunocompromised issues such as diabetes and cancer, are among those who are at risk of an infection or re-infection.

“As such, they are highly encouraged to wear masks,” said Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health expert Professor Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh.

Likewise, she said people who had not completed their vaccination, either with a booster or prime vaccinations, should be masked when in public.

“It is better to be safe than sorry. Get yourself vaccinated, including the boosters. If you’re at high risk, wear a mask in public areas where there are many people who may be transmitting or carrying the virus,” she said.

She also spoke about an upsurge in cases at certain schools, so students who are at risk should mask up.

“The increase in Covid-19 cases is expected, due to a few highly transmissible Omicron strains, unmasking and many of us moving freely across states and in our workplaces.

“However, the main issue is whether the rise in cases will lead to hospitalisation or even deaths,” she said.

A Health Ministry statement on April 13 said that Covid-19 hospital admission had increased by 17.6 per cent in the beginning of April compared to the previous month.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said 63.8 per cent involved patients aged 60 and above, while 90.7 per cent were among those with comorbidities.

Most of them had mild symptoms and deaths among patients who were not vaccinated was six times higher than those who received a single dose, she added.

Prof Moy Foong Ming of Universiti Malaya’s Department of Social and Preventive Medicine suggested that the Health Ministry should intensify its public messages on the importance of masking and encourage the people to do so during the surge in cases.

As for Covid-19 infections in schools, she said that parents should not send their children, who showed symptoms, to school.

“The school management should be alert to the health status of their staff and students. Take appropriate action when any of the staff or students are unwell,” she said.