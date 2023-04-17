With rising Covid-19 cases, health experts urge Malaysians to mask up

PETALING JAYA - With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia of late and more Hari Raya social gatherings expected in the coming days, public health experts are suggesting that face masks be worn in public.
High risks individuals, such as the elderly, the obese, those with high comorbidities and those with immunocompromised issues such as diabetes and cancer, are among those who are at risk of an infection or re-infection.
“As such, they are highly encouraged to wear masks,” said Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health expert Professor Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh.
Likewise, she said people who had not completed their vaccination, either with a booster or prime vaccinations, should be masked when in public.
“It is better to be safe than sorry. Get yourself vaccinated, including the boosters. If you’re at high risk, wear a mask in public areas where there are many people who may be transmitting or carrying the virus,” she said.
She also spoke about an upsurge in cases at certain schools, so students who are at risk should mask up.
“The increase in Covid-19 cases is expected, due to a few highly transmissible Omicron strains, unmasking and many of us moving freely across states and in our workplaces.
“However, the main issue is whether the rise in cases will lead to hospitalisation or even deaths,” she said.
A Health Ministry statement on April 13 said that Covid-19 hospital admission had increased by 17.6 per cent in the beginning of April compared to the previous month.
Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said 63.8 per cent involved patients aged 60 and above, while 90.7 per cent were among those with comorbidities.
Most of them had mild symptoms and deaths among patients who were not vaccinated was six times higher than those who received a single dose, she added.
Prof Moy Foong Ming of Universiti Malaya’s Department of Social and Preventive Medicine suggested that the Health Ministry should intensify its public messages on the importance of masking and encourage the people to do so during the surge in cases.
As for Covid-19 infections in schools, she said that parents should not send their children, who showed symptoms, to school.
“The school management should be alert to the health status of their staff and students. Take appropriate action when any of the staff or students are unwell,” she said.
However, experts like Prof Moy are of the view that it is not necessary to make it mandatory for people to wear face masks.
She said that making face masks mandatory was no longer feasible as the country was in the transition to the endemic phase.
“We are to co-exist with the virus. The public should have internalised the preventive measures and carry them out voluntarily when there is a surge in cases,” she said.
“If masking is made compulsory, then there should be punitive measures on those who don’t comply. This will not educate the public but rather they mask up because of fear of possible punitive action taken against them.”
Malaysian Public Health Physicians Association president Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar also said that masking should not be made mandatory but strongly encouraged.
“I think the public will not be too receptive if mandatory masking and added regulations are imposed,” he said.
He said that people should be encouraged to self-test and self-quarantine should they show symptoms.
Universiti Putra Malaysia medical epidemiologist Associate Professor Malina Osman said current measures could be maintained, but those who tested positive must wear a mask to protect others.
“Those who are sick should stay at home, and be quarantined. If they need to be in public, wearing a mask is a must,” she said.
She added that the decision to make masking compulsory should only be made when the rise of Covid-19 cases posed a threat to the country’s healthcare system.
“Currently, there is no such indication, so there is no urgent need to make it compulsory,” she said.
However, she said there was a need to enhance public awareness, so that the people could be responsible to each other.
Assoc Prof Malina said the rise in cases was most likely due to the current strain being highly infectious.
“In general, we have to be more cautious. As such, people are encouraged to mask up in public, be mindful of hand hygiene and cough etiquette,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK