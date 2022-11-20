With Philippines visit, US Vice-President Harris seeks to reset relations

WASHINGTON - US Vice-President Kamala Harris arrives in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with Washington’s oldest ally in Asia and one that is central to US efforts to counter China’s increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan.

Ms Harris, who will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, comes to the region as the Biden administration seeks to shore up relations with allies worried about growing Chinese influence in South-east Asia and possible conflict over Taiwan, the self-governing island China regards as its own.

The Philippines is an important part of this diplomatic push. Military access to the country, just 193km from Taiwan and adjacent to the South China Sea, would greatly complicate any attempt by China to invade Taiwan, according to military analysts.

In Marcos, son and namesake of the Philippines’ one-time dictator, President Joe Biden and his national security aides see a strategic and unexpectedly strong ally for its top foreign policy challenge - competition with China - according to administration officials.

“It makes sense to invest high-level attention to restore deepened cooperation across the board with this youthful, populous, prospering, and strategically located ally,” said Mr Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia under former president Barack Obama and now with the Asia Society.

Rebuilding ties

The visit by Ms Harris will be the highest-level trip to the Philippines by an administration official and marks a sharp turnaround in relations.

Mr Marcos’ predecessor, Mr Rodrigo Duterte, frustrated Washington with a strongman approach, perceived closeness to Beijing and a bellicose tone that included appearing to call Mr Obama a “son of a bitch”.

With Mr Marcos in office, the Biden administration is attempting a reset.

Mr Biden called Mr Marcos the night after his victory was announced, largely avoiding thorny issues, to send a congratulatory message, according to a person familiar with the call.

“I think I woke you up election night. I called you so late to congratulate you,” Mr Biden recounted later when the two met face-to-face for the first time in September during a jocular exchange on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr Biden also dispatched Ms Harris’ husband, Mr Doug Emhoff, to Mr Marcos’ June inauguration to send his regards to the Philippine leader.

The success of this initial outreach led to Ms Harris adding a stop in the Philippines to a trip that was already being planned to the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, according to another person involved in the diplomacy.

The leaders are expected to discuss both Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as share notes on Mr Marcos’ Thursday meeting with Mr Xi and Mr Biden’s with the Chinese leader on Monday.

“The US is not taking us for granted,” said Manila’s ambassador to Washington, Mr Jose Manuel Romualdez.

“Marcos, of course, is responding to this in a manner that shows the US that we are your friends.”