With eye on China, US and Vietnam fast-track relations

BANGKOK – The United States and Vietnam elevated ties to the highest tier in Hanoi’s diplomatic hierarchy during President Joe Biden’s two-day visit that ends on Monday.

Mr Biden, having skipped the Asean Summit over the past week, landed in Hanoi on Sunday afternoon after leaving India, where he attended a Group of 20 summit of leaders from the world’s top economies. He met Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and is expected to meet Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong on Monday.

US-Vietnam ties on Sunday were raised to that of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” – the highest of three tiers in Vietnam’s diplomatic relations, which puts the US on a par with China, India, Russia and South Korea.

Analysts say that China’s recent coercive behaviour in the region, as well as the heightening geostrategic rivalry between the US and China, have put relations between the US and Vietnam on the fast track.

The two countries were former wartime foes that normalised relations in 1995. In 2013, when then Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang visited the White House under the American presidency of Mr Barack Obama, bilateral ties were elevated to a “comprehensive partnership”.

“Despite the confusing nomenclature, the terminology is important to the Vietnamese ruling elite. That is why it took so long to negotiate the upgrade in the first place. But the US ‘leapfrogging’ and skipping the intermediate ‘strategic partnership’ level shows how fast the relationship is evolving, and how influential external factors are,” Dr Huong Le Thu, adjunct fellow at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told The Straits Times.

“While neither side will point to China as playing a role in it, I certainly think Chinese coerciveness has been an accelerator for the US-Vietnam rapprochement. But China has hampered it too, making Hanoi look over the shoulder and pace the relationship with Washington.”

From Sept 4 to 6 – days before Mr Biden’s arrival – Vietnam received Mr Liu Jianchao, who heads the international department of the Communist Party of China’s central committee.

Washington, said Dr Huong, is to Vietnam “the only credible balancer vis-a-vis China”.

This tighter partnership allows the two countries to expand cooperation on defence issues, including naval visits, training and exercises. Vietnam has already received more than US$90 million (S$123 million) in security assistance from the US, under a programme that includes upgrading of the Vietnamese coast guard’s capabilities.

The US is Vietnam’s largest export market.

Dr Huong said that the US, together with its allies, is also willing to support Vietnam’s goals, on adapting to climate change and playing a more prominent role in the global supply chain in the area of semiconductors.

This is in the light of the supply chain adjustments taking place after the US in 2022 imposed wide-ranging export controls to block progress in China’s semiconductor industry, in what it describes as an effort to prevent technology with military applications from falling into China’s hands.