JAKARTA - Responsible, enlightened wildlife tourists, and hefty fines for irresponsible ones – that’s my wish for 2023.

As a huge animal lover, seeing wildlife in their natural habitats is always a treat. On one of my many treks to national parks, a Sumatran orangutan trotted out its entire family, suckling babies and all. On another trek, the elusive Javan rhino would show only its footprint.