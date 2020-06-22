Wirecard's billions not in Philippines: Central bank

MANILA/FRANKFURT • None of the US$2.1 billion (S$2.9 billion) missing from scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard appears to have entered the Philippine financial system, the central bank said yesterday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement that the country's biggest lenders, BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), suffered no losses, despite having been named in connection with the missing funds.

Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun, who built the company into one of the hottest financial technology investments in Europe and a rare tech champion for Germany, quit last Friday as the company faces a cash crunch after saying it may have been the victim of fraud.

The search for the missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines, but the two Philippine banks have said documents purporting to show Wirecard had deposited funds with them were false.

"The initial report is that no money entered the Philippines and that there is no loss to both banks," Mr Diokno said, though he added that the central bank was investigating.

"The international financial scandal used the names of two of the country's biggest banks - BDO and BPI - in an attempt to cover the perpetrators' tracks," he added.

BDO and BPI have stated that Wirecard was not their client and that they had no business relationship with the firm, Mr Diokno said.

BPI, however, told Reuters on Saturday that it had suspended an assistant manager whose signature appeared on one of the fraudulent documents.

As for BDO, it told the central bank it appeared that one of its marketing officers had fabricated a bank certificate.

Mr Diokno reiterated that the Philippine banking system was in a strong position going into the coronavirus pandemic and well capitalised.

Last Friday, credit agency Moody's slashed Wirecard's rating to junk, saying: "The downgrade of Wirecard's ratings and review for further downgrade reflect the accounting irregularities and related implications on the company's liquidity and financial profile following its failure to publish the already postponed audited consolidated accounts for 2019."

Wirecard said late on Friday it had hired United States investment bank Houlihan Lokey to devise a new financing strategy.

It had said a day earlier that auditors had suddenly refused to accept the certificates confirming account balances, angering leading investors as nearly €10 billion (S$15.6 billion) was wiped off the company's market value in two days.

