Will Lim Guan Eng still be Penang's Chief Minister?

GEORGE TOWN(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Invitations are being sent out for the swearing-in ceremony of the Penang Chief Minister at 10am on Monday.

But several assemblymen said they are unsure if DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng will be sworn-in for a third term or if it would be Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

"I heard about this but I have not received the invite yet. I don't know whether Lim would continue a chief minister as I have not heard anything," said a DAP assemblyman.

Another assemblyman said Lim, being the highest-ranking leader of the DAP, would surely take up a senior Cabinet post.

Another DAP leader said Lim would remain as chief minister for a while to tie up loose ends before taking up the federal post.

"There are several mega projects in Penang that have been planned and will be implemented soon. I am sure he wants to settle things before taking up a minister's post," he said.

Things are expected to be clearer on Saturday (May 12) when Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announces the names of those who will helm 10 ministries which are crucial.

After the swearing-in of the chief minister, another ceremony would be held a few days later to announce the state executive councillors line -up.