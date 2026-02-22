Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke (second from left) said the party could leave Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim's (centre) Cabinet.

– The Democratic Action Party (DAP) will decide its future in the Anwar Ibrahim administration at its national congress in July amid growing restlessness from supporters over unfulfilled pledges, government scandals and perceived encroachment into the way of life of Malaysia’s non-Muslim minority.

But analysts saw what secretary-general Anthony Loke calls an “internal referendum” – involving some 4,000 delegates of the largest party in Prime Minister Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance as well as the sprawling multi-coalition government – as a double-edged sword for DAP.