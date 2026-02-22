Straitstimes.com header logo

Will DAP stay or quit the Cabinet? No matter what, damage already done for Anwar’s biggest ally

Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke (left) said the party could leave Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim's (middle) Cabinet.

Democratic Action Party secretary-general Anthony Loke (second from left) said the party could leave Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim's (centre) Cabinet.

Shannon Teoh

  • DAP will hold an internal referendum in July on its future in Anwar Ibrahim's government, amid growing supporter discontent.
  • Supporters are angry over unfulfilled pledges like UEC recognition, MACC abuse allegations, and perceived encroachment on non-Muslim rights.
  • Staying risks deeper dissent from its base, while leaving could brand DAP as an unreliable partner and potentially destabilise the government.

KUALA LUMPUR The Democratic Action Party (DAP)

will decide its future

in the Anwar Ibrahim administration at its national congress in July amid growing restlessness from supporters over unfulfilled pledges, government scandals and perceived encroachment into the way of life of Malaysia’s non-Muslim minority.

But analysts saw what secretary-general Anthony Loke calls an “internal referendum” – involving some 4,000 delegates of the largest party in Prime Minister Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance as well as the sprawling multi-coalition government – as a double-edged sword for DAP.

