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Will a new chief make a difference? Indonesia’s free meals scheme faces biggest test yet

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The US$15 billion (S$19.3 billion) scheme has been dogged by food poisoning cases since its launch in January 2025.

The US$15 billion (S$19.3 billion) scheme has been dogged by food poisoning cases since its launch in January 2025.

PHOTO: EPA

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Hariz Baharudin

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  • Indonesia's Nutrition Agency chief was arrested for corruption and procurement irregularities linked to the free meals programme.
  • Experts argue the scandal exposes deep structural governance weaknesses, inadequate oversight, and weak quality controls beyond mere leadership changes.
  • New chief Nanik Sudaryati faces restoring confidence in the crucial free meals programme, vital for combating child stunting but fraught with systemic risk.

AI generated

JAKARTA – The firing and arrest of the head of the agency overseeing Indonesia’s free meals programme mark a moment of reckoning for President Prabowo Subianto’s troubled flagship scheme.

On June 2, Dadan Hindayana was dismissed as chief of the country’s National Nutrition Agency (BGN). A day later, he was arrested, along with two former deputies, over allegations of abuse of power.

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Indonesia

Nutrition and diet

Prabowo Subianto

Corruption

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.