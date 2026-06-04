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Will a new chief make a difference? Indonesia’s free meals scheme faces biggest test yet
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- Indonesia's Nutrition Agency chief was arrested for corruption and procurement irregularities linked to the free meals programme.
- Experts argue the scandal exposes deep structural governance weaknesses, inadequate oversight, and weak quality controls beyond mere leadership changes.
- New chief Nanik Sudaryati faces restoring confidence in the crucial free meals programme, vital for combating child stunting but fraught with systemic risk.
AI generated
JAKARTA – The firing and arrest of the head of the agency overseeing Indonesia’s free meals programme mark a moment of reckoning for President Prabowo Subianto’s troubled flagship scheme.
On June 2, Dadan Hindayana was dismissed as chief of the country’s National Nutrition Agency (BGN). A day later, he was arrested, along with two former deputies, over allegations of abuse of power.