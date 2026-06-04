Will a new chief make a difference? Indonesia’s free meals scheme faces biggest test yet

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The US$15 billion (S$19.3 billion) scheme has been dogged by food poisoning cases since its launch in January 2025.

JAKARTA – The firing and arrest of the head of the agency overseeing Indonesia’s free meals programme mark a moment of reckoning for President Prabowo Subianto’s troubled flagship scheme.

On June 2, Dadan Hindayana was dismissed as chief of the country’s National Nutrition Agency (BGN). A day later, he was arrested, along with two former deputies, over allegations of abuse of power.