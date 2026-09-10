Wildfires continue to rage across Indonesia, 139 arrested for arson

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A resident putting out a land fire in Palangkaraya, in Indonesia’s province of Central Kalimantan, on Sept 9.

PEKANBARU – Police have arrested more than 100 people nationwide on arson charges as massive wildfires continue to ravage the country, but questions are mounting over whether the crackdown will deter those truly responsible.

In Riau, police have named 49 suspects in 45 separate cases of alleged arson that have burned nearly 3,000ha of forest.