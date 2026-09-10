Wildfires continue to rage across Indonesia, 139 arrested for arson
- Police in Indonesia have arrested 139 suspects for arson amid widespread wildfires, with investigations targeting both individuals and companies involved in setting fires.
- Wildfires have destroyed over 202,000ha across 36 provinces in 2026, causing severe haze affecting neighbouring countries like the Philippines.
- Environmental groups warn that law enforcement focuses too much on individuals, urging action against companies that benefit from fires and inadequate land management practices.
AI generated
PEKANBARU – Police have arrested more than 100 people nationwide on arson charges as massive wildfires continue to ravage the country, but questions are mounting over whether the crackdown will deter those truly responsible.
In Riau, police have named 49 suspects in 45 separate cases of alleged arson that have burned nearly 3,000ha of forest.