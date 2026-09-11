Wildfires cause respiratory infections to double in Indonesia

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Thick, pungent smoke from forest and land fires blanketing the city of Palangka Raya in Central Kalimantan on Sept 6.

JAKARTA – Respiratory infections caused by hazardous wildfire pollution in Indonesia have more than doubled in just over a week, data from the country’s health ministry showed on Sept 10.

Fires have been blazing across vast stretches of forest and peatland throughout the country, causing hazardous emissions to surge, particularly in the hardest-hit provinces on the islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan.