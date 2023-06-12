Wild elephants barge into Malaysian school, leaving trail of damage

SUNGAI SIPUT, Perak - A group of wild elephants barged into a rural school in the Malaysian state of Perak, causing damage to a building and facilities.

The incident took place at 2am on June 8 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pos Perwor near Lasah, about 70km from the state capital of Ipoh.

The elephants damaged the windows and grilles of classrooms and a kitchen, while flower pots, banana and coconut trees in the vicinity were also destroyed.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that six elephants had entered the school compound, quoting the state’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff.

However, Mr Yusoff no one was hurt in the incident.

He said a few members of the department’s Elephant Action Unit were deployed to the location after receiving information.

“The elephants were chased back to the forest. They possibly came out to look for food,” he said.

The incident was shared by Kuala Kangsar assistant district education officer Mohd Rassidee Mohd Rasid in a Facebook post.

Mr Rassidee told Sinar Harian that this is the second time such an incident involving the school has been reported this year.

During the first incident, which took place in April, the school’s back gate and the wall of a classroom was damaged. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK