Wild elephant in Thailand dies en route to sanctuary

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The male elephant, aged between 15 and 20, died while being transported from Khon Kaen province to a restoration area in Loei province.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has issued a formal apology following the death of a wild elephant, known as “Sido Hoo-pub,” during a high-stakes relocation mission.

The male elephant, aged between 15 and 20, died while being transported from Khon Kaen province to a restoration area in Loei province.

The relocation was not a discretionary move but was conducted under a temporary injunction from the Khon Kaen administrative court.

Sido Hoo-pub, originally from the Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary, had become a fixture in local agricultural areas.

Concerns for public safety reached a breaking point after the elephant was involved in a fatal encounter with a local resident.

The DNP stressed that the operation aimed to balance the protection of human life with the welfare of the animal by returning it to a more suitable natural habitat.

Officials noted that failing to act would have left them in contempt of court and the local community at continued risk.

Despite the presence of specialist veterinarians and the use of international transport protocols—including precise sedative dosing and constant monitoring of vital signs—the elephant suffered a “sudden physiological crisis” during the journey.

The convoy was halted immediately as medical teams attempted emergency resuscitation, including airway clearance and intravenous fluids.

However, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Initial assessments suggest the elephant may have suffocated after choking on food, though a full necropsy is required for confirmation.

In a bid for transparency, the DNP has appointed an expert committee to conduct a systematic review of the entire operation.

The investigation will include:

Pathological and Toxicological Testing: To determine if underlying health issues or chemical imbalances contributed to the death.

Review of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): Specifically looking at pre-transport fasting requirements and health assessments.

Public Accountability: A pledge to release the full findings once the investigation concludes.

“We will take the lessons learned from this tragedy to refine our approach,” a DNP spokesperson stated.

“The challenge of managing human-elephant conflict remains immense, and we must ensure both public safety and animal welfare are protected more effectively in the future.” THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK