Wife of missing Malaysian pastor gets US award

PETALING JAYA • Ms Susanna Liew, the wife of pastor Raymond Koh who mysteriously vanished in February 2017, has been named one of 12 International Women of Courage (IWOC) for this year by the US State Department.

According to a press release by the United States Embassy in Malaysia yesterday, Ms Liew's efforts in seeking justice for other members of religious minorities who have disappeared under similar circumstances as her husband was acknowledged by the annual IWOC awards.

The embassy said: "Liew actively pursued justice for her husband and others during the Malaysian Human Rights Commission's 2018-2019 public inquiry into enforced disappearances and continues to push the government to investigate these cases and prosecute those responsible.

"Despite police harassment and death threats, she continues to advocate for her husband and others, not because of her faith or theirs, but because of their rights as Malaysians."

The embassy added: "Liew and Koh founded Hope Community in 2004, a non-profit organis-ation that works with the poor, needy and marginalised. She pre-viously served as a school principal and educator."

The IWOC awards, which will be hosted by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the department, honours 12 extraordinary women in the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage of leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women's empowerment at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Mr Koh was abducted from his car by a group of more than 10 men on Feb 13, 2017.

