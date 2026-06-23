Why more South Koreans are becoming ‘full-time children’

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More young people in South Korea are embracing life as a "full-time child".

SEOUL – Job scarcity and climbing housing costs have fuelled the emergence of a new family role in South Korea: young adults who stay home, help run the household and, in some cases, care for ageing parents.

For years, achieving success in South Korea has been associated with a familiar life trajectory: graduate, find a stable job, move out, marry, start a family.

For a growing number of young adults, however, that sequence is breaking down.

Instead, some are embracing a new identity that has recently gained traction on social media: the “full-time child”.

The term, translated from the Chinese expression “quan zhi er nu”, refers to unemployed or economically inactive adult children who live with their parents and take responsibility for household chores, meal preparation and caregiving in exchange for financial support or free housing.

Videos tagged “a day in the life of a full-time child” or “full-time child home cooking” have attracted hundreds of thousands of views on Korean social media platforms.

The creators document ordinary routines ranging from preparing breakfast before their parents leave for work to doing laundry, cleaning the home, accompanying parents to hospital appointments and running errands.

Some receive a monthly allowance from their parents. Others simply exchange household labour for room and board.

The phenomenon first drew attention in China after youth unemployment surged in 2023. It has since crossed into South Korea, where similar economic pressures are reshaping how young adults think about work, independence and family.

Unlike the longstanding Korean stereotype of the “kangaroo generation” – adult children who remain financially dependent on their parents – full-time children emphasise that they contribute labour and care to the household.

“They are not simply staying home and doing nothing,” said Jeon Young-soo, a professor at Hanyang University’s Graduate School of International Studies and author of a recent book on the phenomenon.

“In an era of youth unemployment, slow growth and high inflation, this is a survival strategy born from the intersection of young people’s economic difficulties and parents’ desire to support their children,” he said.

Response to economic pressures

The rise of full-time children comes as South Korea faces mounting challenges for younger generations.

According to government employment data released in J une , the number of employed people aged 15 to 29 fell by 255,000 from 2025 . The youth employment rate dropped to 43.8 per cent.

At the same time, housing costs remain high relative to income, especially in Seoul.

As a result, many young adults are leaving home later than previous generations. A government survey published in 2025 found that 54.4 per cent of Koreans aged 19 to 34 still lived with their parents.

Research by the Seoul Institute suggests that co-residence with parents has increased significantly across generations. Among people born between 1971 and 1975, about 19 per cent were still living with their parents at age 35.

Among those born between 1981 and 1986, the figure rose to more than 32 per cent nationwide and exceeded 40 per cent in the Seoul metropolitan area.

For some young adults, moving back home is a practical financial calculation.

One Korean YouTuber documented returning to her parents’ home after spending years paying roughly 700,000 won (S$588.20455) a month on rent in Seoul.

Others describe abandoning prolonged job searches after graduating from prestigious universities and instead taking on household responsibilities while reconsidering their plans.

Family solidarity or delayed adulthood?

Supporters argue that the arrangement reflects changing economic realities rather than personal failure. In a society where ageing parents increasingly require care and younger generations struggle to establish financial independence, the arrangement can benefit both sides.

Parents get help with household management and caregiving. Adult children avoid high housing costs while maintaining family connections.

Some observers also note that the model challenges conventional assumptions about unpaid domestic labour.

For decades, Korean society largely viewed housework and caregiving as the responsibility of women, particularly stay-at-home wives.

Full-time children, by contrast, include both men and women who are effectively performing similar labour within the parental household.

Critics, however, worry that the arrangement may discourage independence as the role depends heavily on parents’ financial resources and health.

If parents retire, become ill or die, adult children who have spent years outside the labour market may face significant difficulties reentering employment.

Online critics have dismissed the concept as little more than a rebranding of unemployment.

Others fear that the trend could place additional burdens on ageing parents who may already be concerned about retirement security.

Jeon argues that focusing solely on personal responsibility misses the larger point.

“The important thing is not to blame young people,” he said.

“This is a structural phenomenon created by demographic change, labour market conditions and the rising cost of living.” THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK