Why Marcos is inviting the US military back to the Philippines

MANILA – Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte made a habit of casting doubt on the future of his country’s longstanding defence ties with the United States, usually in response to US concerns about his deadly drug war.

Now, with new presidents in both countries, the tide has turned. The two allies have paved the way for greater American presence in the Asia-Pacific region, spurred by persistent tensions with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

What’s the new agreement?

An expansion of the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (Edca), originally signed in 2014, which allowed for a US presence at five Philippine military bases and the construction of new facilities there.

The agreement, announced on Thursday, will bring the total number of military sites the US can access to nine, and allow it to rotate its troops for prolonged stays.

Three Philippine bases near Taiwan – two in the northern province of Cagayan and one in Isabela province – in addition to one in Palawan near the South China Sea, are among the new sites said to be under consideration.

They also decided to substantially complete projects at the five existing military sites, including another base in Palawan province, near the disputed sea. The US has allocated over US$82 million (S$108 million) toward infrastructure investments in the five sites.

What’s the impetus?

US President Joe Biden has sought to readjust the presence of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region and restore the relationship with the Philippines since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr took office in 2022.

While China was not specifically mentioned in announcing the new agreement, both countries are worried about Beijing’s increasingly assertive claims to a wide swath of the South China Sea, including islands and reefs Manila sees as its own.

Chinese ships have regularly been seen trailing Philippine fishing vessels, often intercepting them and forcing them to divert from contested areas.

Mr Marcos raised the issues during his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in January.

Mr Biden has also stepped up US assurances to defend Taiwan. The US confirmed in January that it would be moving thousands of Marines based in Japan to a reactivated facility in Guam, a move also seen as part of a wider effort to disperse American forces to help it better confront China in case of a crisis.