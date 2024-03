JAKARTA – Votes garnered by Indonesia’s main Islamic political parties at elections are on a downward trend, owing to a lack of strong leaders, vague programmes and a growing preference among voters to keep politics and religion separate, analysts have said.

The combined vote share of the Islamic parties that qualified to enter Parliament after the 2024 legislative election was a quarter, or 26 per cent, of the total ballots cast, according to official results released on March 20.