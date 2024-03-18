Why an idea to nominate Chinese new villages as a Unesco site got Malaysians riled up

KUALA LUMPUR – At first glance, Sungai Way looks like any other suburb in Malaysia’s Klang Valley, with a thriving wet market, a police station, a school and rows of shophouses along its main road.

Zinc-roofed shacks abut low-rise concrete buildings, and a few wooden kampung-style houses have survived the decades that saw most of their ilk replaced by brick homes. Some residences rise up to five storeys high, housing several families or, quite commonly, serving as dormitories tor workers at nearby factories.

At a street corner, gleaming green dragons perch in front and on the roof of a bright orange building – the only temple in this kampung baru cina or Chinese new village of around 4,000 residents, mainly Chinese, with a few Malays and Indonesian permanent residents who migrated there to work at the factories.

But this bustling little town on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur has a dark past.

It was one of 631 internment camps for the Chinese set up around Peninsular Malaysia by British colonialists during the Malayan Emergency from 1948 to 1960, when the country fought a communist insurgency against British rule.

And a short-lived proposal to nominate seven of Selangor’s Chinese new villages as a Unesco World Heritage site has opened up old wounds and drawn racially tinged debates about cultural recognition in Malaysia.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming announced on Feb 1 that preparations were in the works to seek Unesco recognition for the “cultural and historical significance” of the villages. The Unesco status would help promote Malaysian Chinese history and culture through tourism, he said.

The news drew a swift backlash, which eventually quietened down after the Selangor government announced on March 5 that there are no plans to obtain the heritage site status for any villages in the state.

By then, Malay nationalists from Umno and the opposition had slammed the idea. Historians had also weighed in for and against it, with views that ran the gamut from how it can help preserve Chinese history and culture, to how the culture in the villages is “nothing special”, and how the bid smacks of exploitation of a painful historical period for the sake of attracting tourist dollars.

Opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal challenged the “historical and unity value” of Selangor’s Chinese new villages on Feb 5, calling them “remnants of the Cold War where we fought the threat of the communist terrorists”.

He added: “It is more appropriate to designate Kampung Baru Kuala Lumpur as a Unesco World Heritage site, because its historical value makes the country more in line with the policy and identity of Malaysia.”

The 125-year-old Malay settlement with traditional wooden Malay homes near the Petronas Twin Towers in the capital city has been under threat from urbanisation. On March 13, the federal government confirmed that it has no plans to seek Unesco heritage status for Kampung Baru as that would impede development plans for the area.

Umno framed Mr Nga’s proposal as a challenge to the rights of the Malays as the country’s indigenous community.

“When an area is recognised as a World Heritage site, it also automatically recognises the residents, their culture, language and education as natives,” argued the party’s secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki on Feb 9.

Mr Nga countered the claims the same day, saying the proposal for the new villages was “not a zero-sum game” and that others were welcome to nominate Malay villages or other places as Unesco heritage sites.

The minister is from the multiracial but Chinese-led Democratic Action Party, which has often been accused by its critics of undermining Malay-Muslim rights.

On March 11, he revealed in Parliament that the nomination of the Chinese new villages had been mooted by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos) Malaysia, which advises the Unesco World Heritage Committee.

Icomos set up a new village working group in March 2021 to study and assess the suitability of the Chinese new villages for nomination as a world heritage site, Mr Nga said, adding that the current government was not in office at that time.