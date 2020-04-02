WHO expects Malaysia's coronavirus cases to peak in mid-April

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - The number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday (April 2), adding that there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve.

"Based on available data, the WHO Country Office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalised cases in mid-April," Ying-Ru Lo, the WHO's head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, told Reuters in e-mailed comments.

The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach the peak within the next week, she said.

Malaysia has the highest number of infections in South-east Asia with 2,908 confirmed cases.

