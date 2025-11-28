Whistleblower Albert Tei in corruption case involving PM Anwar’s aide arrested in raid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has not issued a statement regarding the arrest.

KUALA LUMPUR – Businessman Albert Tei is believed to have been detained after “masked officers” forced their way into his home.

His lawyer Zaid Malek said he arrived at his client’s residence to find officers forcing their way into the home before arresting and handcuffing Tei.

In a statement on Nov 28, the lawyer said: “I was denied entry and prevented from meeting my client despite identifying myself as counsel.

“No officers had identified themselves. Their failure to do so was high-handed and unlawful.”

He alleged that officers only spoke to him after he took photographs of the incident, and that they “illegally” demanded access to his phone to view the images.

According to Mr Zaid, Tei was later escorted out of the house in handcuffs and surrounded by armed personnel wearing balaclavas.

He said: “It was as if they were arresting a terrorist. I do not even know for sure if they are police or MACC officers.”

MACC is the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mr Zaid described the events as a breach of Tei’s constitutional rights, claiming that due process had been ignored and his client’s right to legal counsel denied.

He also questioned why action was being taken against a whistleblower rather than the individual Tei had reportedly provided information about – the Prime Minister’s former political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

As of press time, the MACC has not issued a statement regarding the arrest or the allegations raised by Mr Zaid. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK