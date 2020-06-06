Whistle-blowing Thai soldier drags military corruption back into spotlight

BANGKOK - A Thai soldier challenging disciplinary proceedings has dragged military corruption back into the national spotlight, just four months after the kingdom's worst mass shooting pressed the army to promise reform.

Sergeant Narongchai Intharakawi, 33, alleges that he is being persecuted for exposing graft that the army itself has since acknowledged. He has refused to serve army detention for an alleged disciplinary infraction, and now could be tried in a military court for dereliction of duty.

The defiant army clerk has drawn broad sympathy in a kingdom long used to seeing graft allegations brushed off by the army while the rank and file fall into silence. After being interviewed on national television on Wednesday (June 3), he held a press conference in Bangkok on Friday, where supporters approached him for selfies.

Such high-profile exposes by junior officers are very rare, says Mr Yingcheep Atchanont, programme officer of civil rights group Internet Law Reform Dialogue, who expects this to be a test case of how the army treats whistle-blowers it had earlier promised to listen to.

Having staged 12 successful coups since 1932, the army occupies a pivotal position in Thai politics. Former generals like Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha continue to hold sway in the post-election government.

"I want the army to be transparent and accountable," Sgt Narongchai told The Straits Times on Friday, looking calm and composed in a black jacket.

"I want the army to respect human rights, and not be ruled by the elite," he said. "And I want tax money to be used properly, to benefit the country rather than cronies. The army belongs to the people."

Sgt Narongchai, who works in the army's ordnance department, claims his superiors made him fake their attendance of bogus trips in order to claim allowances. He filed a complaint to the ombudsman last September, which he says raised tension between him and his senior officers. After a new army whistle-blowing hotline was established in February, he tried that channel too, but was threatened and pressured to withdraw his complaint, he says. Fearing for his safety, he stopped turning up for work.

He has even brought his complaint to a Parliament committee on graft.

Army spokesman Winthai Suvaree says its investigation did find grounds for Sgt Narongchai's allegations, and has forwarded the case to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The army's hotline has drawn some 600 complaints so far. "Those 600 cases were lodged by junior officers too," Colonel Winthai told Thairath TV channel during an interview on Wednesday. "I don't think there's anything to worry about, or that those 600 others should worry too."

The hotline was established in response to Thailand's worst mass shooting, where a disgruntled soldier seized weapons from a military base and killed his commanding officer and 28 other people in an overnight rampage in February. He had apparently been cheated through a housing loan arrangement under an army welfare scheme.

The bloodbath in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima sparked intense scrutiny of corruption, cronyism and exploitation within the army. Army chief Apirat Kongsompong apologised and vowed to clean up the shady business dealings of some senior officers.