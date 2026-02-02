Which are the main parties in Thailand’s election and what are their policies?

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK - Thailand is holding a general election on Feb 8 with three parties expected to dominate the contest to decide which will lead the South-east Asian country's next government.

Following are details and key policy pledges of the main parties running in the election.

Bhunjaithai party

Led by incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai formed the last government in September after moving in swiftly to dismantle the Pheu Thai-led coalition following a court's sacking of then premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Bhumjaithai was not a contender in the 2023 and 2019 elections, taking 71 and 51 seats respectively, though enough to earn spots in the coalition governments.

Bhumjaithai has brought in technocrats and will hope to benefit from its incumbency and defections from other parties to boost its share of the vote. It will likely need to form an alliance to lead the next government.

Key policies

Phase two of a co-payment subsidy scheme that in stage one covered half of the cost of selected food and consumer goods.

Boost growth to above 3 per cent through a “10-Plus Plan”, including support for low-income earners, better income and care for seniors; community-based products; free education with job pathways, support for small businesses.

Construct border walls to prevent smuggling of illicit goods, illegal labour, proliferation of “grey” businesses.

Introduce volunteer soldiers posts with monthly salaries; create 100,000 jobs in a “One Village, One Volunteer Nurse” scheme.

Barter trade for major state purchases such as fighter jets and submarines, paid for with Thai farm goods.

National disaster fund to support co-pay insurance for 29.5 million households.

Cheap loans for buying electric motorcycles.

Boost small businesses through state procurement, cheap loans, credit guarantees, new market access.

Promote green economy initiatives, community solar cells, and cap household electricity bills.

Pheu Thai

Pheu Thai and its predecessors have dominated Thai politics for the past quarter-century through huge electoral war chests and populist policies that won massive working class support and loyalty.

Founded by divisive, currently jailed billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra , the party has powerful enemies in the royalist establishment. Six premiers from or allied with the Shinawatra family have been removed by military coups and court rulings.

The 2023 election was the first since 2001 where Thaksin-backed parties did not win the most votes. Pheu Thai's support has been challenged of late following Ms Paetongtarn’s removal and its failure to fully implement its signature “digital wallet” handout programme.

Key policies

“Millionaire-maker” campaign that award nine daily prizes of 1 million baht ($40,220) each, targeting tax filers, seniors over 60, farmers, volunteers and buyers of goods and services.

Top-up incomes for those with annual earnings below 36,000 baht.

For rice, cassava, rubber and corn, set market price targets; guarantee farmers at least 30% profit in first year.

Coupons for up to 250 kg of fertiliser and 150 kg of seeds per household.

Suspend principal and interest for three years on loans up to 500,000 baht for farmers.

Convert land documents to full land title deeds for 33 million rai (about 13 acres).

500,000 baht in seed funding per startup, plus five‑year tax exemptions.

Add mental health services as a core benefit under a 30 baht universal healthcare scheme.

Establish a national credit guarantee agency to support small businesses.

Programme aimed at developing 20 million high‑skilled workers.

Affordable housing with low instalments and no downpayment for qualified first-time buyers.

Flat 20 baht rate for all trips on electric trains; two‑year motorcycle tax exemption for delivery riders.

Relief for holders of non-performing loans below specified thresholds; small loans from state banks to repay informal debt.

People’s Party

People’s Party is the third incarnation of the progressive movement after its two popular predecessors were dissolved by courts, including Move Forward, which won most votes in the 2023 election but was blocked from forming a government by a Senate hand-picked by the military.

Surveys consistently show People’s Party is Thailand’s most popular party, suggesting it still has strong backing among young and urban Thais for its liberal policies and institutional reform agenda.

Though it is a contender to win, its efforts to form a government could again encounter turbulence, with long-term reforms it has previously pledged and some of its current manifesto posing a challenge to the interests of conservatives, powerful families and business groups with far-reaching political influence.

Key policies

Replace military conscription with a fully voluntary military with enlistment contracts of four - eight years; reduce number of generals; improve welfare for lower-ranking soldiers.

Government guarantees on new loans for small businesses and upgrades to national credit database.

Tighten screening for company registrations to tackle illicit businesses; crackdown on nominee structures and grey capital; increase penalties and shorten court processes.

Develop a southern port link system to cut logistics costs and strengthen southern economy.

Single transport ticket capping trip prices on urban rail, buses and ferries.

National single-wage formula adjusted annually based on living costs and economic conditions.

Provide 1,000 baht co-payment top-up for 12 million people.

Subsidise training for new skills; provide courses linked to labour market needs.

Raise VAT to 8 per cent by 2028 and 10 per cent by 2030, with compensation for low‑income households.

Reform to police to prevent buying/selling of police positions.

Limit working hours to five days or 40 hours per week, with overtime pay required beyond that.

Implement menstrual leave up to 3 days per month and annual compassionate/care leave up to 15 days.

Establish a 10 billion baht annual fund to buy and absorb surplus farm produce before prices fall.

