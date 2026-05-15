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What’s behind Vietnam leader To Lam’s flurry of diplomatic trips
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- To Lam adopted an exceptionally active diplomatic style, making over 20 foreign trips in under two years.
- Vietnam, under To Lam, significantly deepened ties with China, signing 32 cooperation agreements and a "3+3" security mechanism. Yet, Vietnam remains cautious of China's influence, maintaining strategic autonomy.
- To Lam also elevated ties with India, aiming for US$25 billion trade and new tech cooperation.
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HANOI – Top Vietnamese leader To Lam has proven to be a leader of a very different style since becoming general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam following the death of his predecessor in August 2024.
In the less than two years at the helm, Mr Lam has made more than 20 official foreign trips, roughly a rate of one every month. In comparison, Mr Nguyen Phu Trong in the same role made 30 trips during his tenure of about 13 years from 2011 until his death in 2024.