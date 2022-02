BANGKOK - The thing I wanted to avoid - being Covid-19 positive while living in a foreign country - became unavoidable three weeks ago when that scratchy feeling in my throat turned out not to be due to Bangkok's infamous smog as I had thought.

"It's just pollution," I insisted, even as I stared at my home test result in dismay. Below the clear red line of the "C" indicator on the Covid-19 home test cartridge was an extremely faint "T" line, indicating a positive test result.