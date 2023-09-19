Here are some of Unesco’s new World Heritage sites

The ancient temple, also known as Lingapura or Chok Gargyar, is located in Srayong commune of Preah Vihear province’s Kulen district.

The sacred site comprised numerous temples and sanctuaries, including sculptures, inscriptions, wall paintings, and archaeological remains.

Constructed over 23 years, it was one of two rival Khmer Empire capitals – the other being Angkor – and was the sole capital in the years 928 to 944.

