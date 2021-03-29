Thailand's sea gypsies

'We've always lived here, yet we don't belong'

Invisible Asia is a new series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the fourth instalment of our nine-part weekly series, we look at Thailand's sea gypsies, who have been edged out by resort development in Phuket but still yearn for tourists to return to the pandemic-hit island.

Like many of the estimated five million indigenous people in Thailand, the Urak Lawoi tend to struggle getting routine documents like house registration despite having lived in the country their whole lives. An Urak Lawoi burial site on Phuket. In 20
Ms Jitti Pramongkit's mother and father shelling mussels at home. They are Urak Lawoi - aboriginal Malays from Thailand's sea gypsy community.ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
An Urak Lawoi burial site on Phuket. In 2016, dozens of men armed with sticks attacked sea gypsies who were trying to block property construction on Rawai beach that would cut off access to their ancestral shrines. ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
Urak Lawoi fishermen preparing their nets before they go out to sea on a boat in Phuket.
Urak Lawoi fishermen preparing their nets before they go out to sea on a boat in Phuket. ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
Tan Hui Yee‍ Indochina Bureau Chief In Phuket
Published: 
1 hour ago
The sun is overhead in southern Phuket when retreating waters expose crusty dark rock. Ms Jitti Pramongkit, dressed in a sarong and flowing pink blouse, clambers across the moonscape with a bucket in hand. She taps on a rock with a small pick-axe to dislodge a mussel.

"People accuse us of destroying rocks and nature. That's not true," says the 45-year-old Urak Lawoi, an aboriginal Malay from Thailand's sea gypsy community. "This is our food and our livelihood. Scratching rocks like this does not harm nature. Mussels will regenerate."

