Thailand's sea gypsies
'We've always lived here, yet we don't belong'
Invisible Asia is a new series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the fourth instalment of our nine-part weekly series, we look at Thailand's sea gypsies, who have been edged out by resort development in Phuket but still yearn for tourists to return to the pandemic-hit island.
The sun is overhead in southern Phuket when retreating waters expose crusty dark rock. Ms Jitti Pramongkit, dressed in a sarong and flowing pink blouse, clambers across the moonscape with a bucket in hand. She taps on a rock with a small pick-axe to dislodge a mussel.
"People accuse us of destroying rocks and nature. That's not true," says the 45-year-old Urak Lawoi, an aboriginal Malay from Thailand's sea gypsy community. "This is our food and our livelihood. Scratching rocks like this does not harm nature. Mussels will regenerate."