'We've always lived here, yet we don't belong'

The sun is overhead in southern Phuket when retreating waters expose crusty dark rock. Ms Jitti Pramongkit, dressed in a sarong and flowing pink blouse, clambers across the moonscape with a bucket in hand. She taps on a rock with a small pick-axe to dislodge a mussel.

"People accuse us of destroying rocks and nature. That's not true," says the 45-year-old Urak Lawoi, an aboriginal Malay from Thailand's sea gypsy community. "This is our food and our livelihood. Scratching rocks like this does not harm nature. Mussels will regenerate."