Vegetable and seafood prices go up in Malaysia due to heavy rains

PETALING JAYA - Vegetables and seafood now cost more in Malaysia due to a drop in yield caused by the rainy season, and if the bad weather persists, prices are expected to soar even higher for the Chinese New Year period.

Malaysia’s Federation of Vegetable Farmers Associations president Lim Ser Kwee said harvests had been dropping due to the wet northeast monsoon season.

“If it continues to rain for the next two weeks, surely the prices of vegetables will go up for Chinese New Year because our harvest suffers when there is heavy rainfall,” he said when contacted on Sunday.

“Buyers from Singapore have also started coming here to buy vegetables in our markets as the school holidays have started over there, so there is less supply in the market.”

Kuala Lumpur Vegetable Wholesalers’ Association president Wong Keng Fatt said the prices of vegetables had started increasing recently by between 10 per cent and 20 per cent but would rise if there were floods.

“The price has increased this week but it’s not the real increase yet. It will be more expensive in the coming weeks if the downpours continue,” he said. “Also, if there are floods this month and next, then definitely the supply of vegetables will be affected, driving up prices for the Lunar New Year.”

Mr Wong said wholesale prices of vegetables had currently gone up, with sawi (chye sim) costing up to RM5.50 (S$1.70) compared with about RM3 normally.

“These are just wholesale prices, so retail prices will be higher,” he added.

Seafood supplier North Ocean Holdings director Candice Goh said the price of fish had been increasing due to the weather, higher post-pandemic consumer demand, and the high cost of hiring foreign workers.

Large-scale gatherings such as weddings, company dinners and anniversaries after the country began the transition to Covid-19 endemicity have pushed up demand for seafood, which is also likely to cost more for the Chinese New Year.

Ms Goh added that the change in weather patterns over the years had seen fishermen getting reduced catches.

“Years back, around September to October would have been the peak of the seafood season, but now it’s still raining and strong winds have affected both raw catch activities and migration of the fish,” she said.

“Another reason is the difficulty and high cost of getting foreign workers, especially skillful fishermen from overseas, mostly Thailand, due to our currency.”

Ms Goh said as the first-hand seller, her company only imposed an increment of between 3 per cent and 8 per cent to the second- or third-hand sellers.

“The second and third sellers could add on services, be it packaging, cleaning or logistics, and impose a higher cost to end users or hotels, restaurants, and catering industry,” she said.