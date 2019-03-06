We're still trying to locate Jho Low, says Malaysia's police chief

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian police are continuously engaging with their overseas counterparts as part of efforts to track down elusive businessman Low Taek Jho, said police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun on Wednesday (March 6).

He said the police were cooperating with various counterparts abroad, including from China, to locate and arrest the fugitive businessman, better known as Jho Low.

"Our discussions with our counterparts are ongoing and a few officers have been tasked for the engagement.

"I know many people said he (Low) is in China but this is not definitive," he said.

United States prosecutors have painted Low as the alleged mastermind of a scheme to siphon money from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) into personal accounts disguised to look like legitimate businesses, and give some of those funds to officials as kickbacks. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Malaysia has issued warrants of arrest against Low and his associates and charged him with money laundering of over US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) of 1MDB funds.

Former prime minister Najib Razak, who has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges linked to 1MDB, has said that Low never worked for or represented 1MDB.

Asked about the status of the 1MDB investigation, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi said the police were constantly updating the Attorney-General's Chambers on their progress.

"We cannot reveal the details of the investigation. The investigation process, be it terms of predicate offences or other aspects, is still being handled diligently by the respective officers," he said.