‘We will bring him home’: Thai family’s long wait for Gaza hostage to end

The mother and relatives of Thai worker Sudthisak Rinthalak sit next to pictures of him at their house in Thailand, on Dec 5.

NONG KHAI, Thailand – Two years after Thai worker Sudthisak Rinthalak was killed by Hamas militants, his family in north-eastern Thailand is preparing to welcome his remains home and hold a Buddhist ceremony they believe will bring his spirit peace.

Mr Sudthisak was among 47 hostages whose bodies Hamas has returned under the current ceasefire agreement. The handover of dead hostages was a key condition of the initial phase of the deal aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Mr Sudthisak’s older brother Thepporn has spent the past two years fulfilling promises he made to his younger sibling – using compensation money to build a new house, buy pickup trucks for their elderly parents and expand their rubber farm.

But the 50-year-old farmer says none of it matters without Mr Sudthisak there to see it.

“Everything is done but the person I did these things for is not here,” Mr Thepporn said, walking through the rubber plantation in Nong Khai province near the Laos border.

Israel identified Mr Sudthisak’s remains on Dec 4 after Hamas handed over his body as part of a ceasefire deal.

The 44-year-old agricultural worker was captured by Hamas at an avocado farm during its Oct 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel and later killed at Kibbutz Be’eri.

The last image Mr Sudthisak’s family has of him came from a video sent by friends that showed him lying face down with militants pointing guns at him.

Mr Sudthisak Rinthalak's mother On Rinthalak, 80, sits next to pictures of her son at their house in Thailand, on Dec 5. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Thepporn said: “I feel sad because I could not do anything to help him.

“There was nothing I could do when I saw him with my own eyes. He was hiding behind a wooden frame and they were pointing the gun at him.”

For months, the family waited through multiple hostage releases, hoping Mr Sudthisak would be among those freed alive. Each time brought disappointment.

“Whenever there was a hostage release, he was never included,” Mr Thepporn said.

Mr Sudthisak had gone to Israel to earn money to support his father, Mr Thongma, 77, and mother, Mrs On, 80, who live in a farming community from which young people commonly go abroad for work.

His sister-in-law Boonma Butrasri wiped away tears as she spoke about the family’s loss.

“I do not want war to happen. I do not want this at all,” she said.

Mr Sudthisak Rinthalak's sister-in-law Boonma Butrasri wiped away tears as she spoke about the family's loss on Dec 5. PHOTO: REUTERS

Before the conflict, approximately 30,000 Thai labourers worked in Israel’s agriculture sector, making them one of the largest migrant worker groups in the country.

Mr Thepporn said his brother’s death serves as a warning to other Thai workers considering jobs abroad.

“I just want to tell the world that you have got to think very carefully when sending your family abroad,” he said.

“See which countries are at war or not, and think carefully.” REUTERS