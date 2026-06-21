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Weak 3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Batu Pahat, Johor

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The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

PHOTO: MALAYSIAN METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

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PETALING JAYA – A weak earthquake measuring 3.3-magnitude struck the waters off Batu Pahat, Johor at 1.17am on June 21, says the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department said the epicentre was located at coordinates 1.7 degrees north and 102.7 degrees east, about 20km south-west of Batu Pahat, Johor.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

“Tremors may be felt in areas around Batu Pahat.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation,” it said in a statement today. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.