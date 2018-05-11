Govt will investigate if party crossovers after Malaysia GE involved corruption: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Federal Government will investigate if there is any element of corruption in state assemblies and party-hopping following the country's 14th general election, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"There is evidence of some manipulation," the Prime Minister told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (May 11) after a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting.

"Parti Warisan Sabah had 35 seats, but after numerous recounts by the Election Commission, this was reduced to 29," he said.

"There was an attempt to get people to cross over by using money, and this is corruption.

"We will investigate this and if we find any evidence of people being paid to cross over, we will treat it as corruption and investigate all these allegations.

"We are not taking revenge but upholding the law. If we find evidence of money being used to get votes, we will move to declare that election invalid," he said, adding that political corruption would damage the country and its democracy.