We only wanted her to accept us as family: Rosmah's son-in-law

Datuk Fazley Yaakob (right) said he and his wife, Azrene, had never harboured ill feelings towards his mother-in-law Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and had always regarded her as their biological mother.
Datuk Fazley Yaakob (right) said he and his wife, Azrene, had never harboured ill feelings towards his mother-in-law Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and had always regarded her as their biological mother.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/FAZLEYYAAKOB
Published
32 min ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Celebrity chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob says he had always prayed that his mother-in-law, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, will accept him and his wife Datin Azrene Soraya Abdal Aziz as family.

Fazley said he and his wife, Azrene, who is estranged from Rosmah, had never harboured ill feelings towards his mother-in-law, and had always regarded her as their biological mother.

 

Azrene, 41, is Rosmah's daughter from her previous marriage to Abdul Aziz Nong Chik, before she got married to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Azrene recently wrote in a social media post, which went viral, that her mother had been abusive to her.

Still, Fazley, 40, told mStar Online, The Star's Bahasa Malaysia news portal: "My wife and I have never kept any hatred because as daughter and son-in-law, she is still my mother (in-law) and my wife's biological mother."

"Throughout our 11 years of marriage, we have always prayed for Rosmah to open her heart to our family," Fazley said.

Fazley said his and Azrene's recent disclosure on Instagram about the alleged turmoil they received from Rosmah was to share the true story of their family life to fulfil his father Datuk Yaakob Mohammad's final will.

(Seen in the picture: The famous handshake that all of those she despises has encountered. Looks like I wasn’t spared.) . She was the one who introduced me to her daughter and matchmade us together, but when things got serious and i asked for her daughter’s hand in marriage she said no. Then she asked her witch doctors if we were good for each other. Her witch doctor said, “The boy is good for the girl and vice versa, but your power won’t work on them, his family has too many religious members of the family. For every son she has as a result of this union, your power will decrease” Guess what? All hell broke lose right after! Here is my wifes side of her story, about her own mom whom she still love so dearly. Sadly, its only one sided:. . Today marks the end of an era of tyranny that many have prayed for. I grew up looking up to these two individuals, loving them, respecting them. There was a time when i would have walked through the fires of hell and back for them. As i grew older, i saw the selfishness and greed of one above all else. I experienced firsthand emotional, physical and mental abuse at the hands of the one on the left. I witnessed firsthand the same abuse she caused onto the one on the right. . I witnessed many trespasses, deals and handshakes these two made for the benefit of power and to fuel their appetite for greed. The amount of money in briefcases exchanging hands and being spent like water not for the benefit of the rakyat but to be spent like water on jewels, bribery of officials and used in the pursuit of gaining more power. Shamans, witch doctors, aesthetic doctors and the like walking the pathways of my home for one reason or another but mostly to bring to heel and gain dominion over their peers and over their family members, even to cause harm on those who were audacious enough to cross them. The numerous offshore accounts opened to launder money out of the country for their personal spending . 👆👆👆 SWIPE LEFT FOR MORE

(Seen in the picture: The famous handshake that all of those she despises has encountered. Looks like I wasn’t spared.) . She was the one who introduced me to her daughter and matchmade us together, but when things got serious and i asked for her daughter’s hand in marriage she said no. Then she asked her witch doctors if we were good for each other. Her witch doctor said, “The boy is good for the girl and vice versa, but your power won’t work on them, his family has too many religious members of the family. For every son she has as a result of this union, your power will decrease” Guess what? All hell broke lose right after! Here is my wifes side of her story, about her own mom whom she still love so dearly. Sadly, its only one sided:. . Today marks the end of an era of tyranny that many have prayed for. I grew up looking up to these two individuals, loving them, respecting them. There was a time when i would have walked through the fires of hell and back for them. As i grew older, i saw the selfishness and greed of one above all else. I experienced firsthand emotional, physical and mental abuse at the hands of the one on the left. I witnessed firsthand the same abuse she caused onto the one on the right. . I witnessed many trespasses, deals and handshakes these two made for the benefit of power and to fuel their appetite for greed. The amount of money in briefcases exchanging hands and being spent like water not for the benefit of the rakyat but to be spent like water on jewels, bribery of officials and used in the pursuit of gaining more power. Shamans, witch doctors, aesthetic doctors and the like walking the pathways of my home for one reason or another but mostly to bring to heel and gain dominion over their peers and over their family members, even to cause harm on those who were audacious enough to cross them. The numerous offshore accounts opened to launder money out of the country for their personal spending . 👆👆👆 SWIPE LEFT FOR MORE

A post shared by Dato' Fazley Yaakob (@fazleyyaakob) on

"For me, it is a responsibility to share. It is not intended to find fault or disgrace any party," he said.

"In my late father's will, he requested me to tell the truth about me, my wife and him at the right time.

"I think this is a good time to share my family's story," Fazley said.

Yaakob passed away at the KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital due to lung complications on Feb 8, 2016.

Fazley and Azrene have four children: Ahmad Fariedz Shah, nine; Ahmad Fieradz Shah, eight; Ahmad Firudz Shah, six; and Alayna Selma who is now seven months old.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Lighten up and soak up Sydney
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat