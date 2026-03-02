Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tabled an emergency motion in Parliament on March 2 to condemn the US-Israel strike on Iran.

– Malaysia’s Parliament displayed a rare moment of solidarity on March 2 as MPs from all sides of the political divide came together to unanimously condemn the United States and Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran on Feb 28.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tabled an emergency motion in Parliament to address the wide-ranging air strikes, which Iran said killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside more than 40 other Iranian leaders.

In a scathing rebuke, Datuk Seri Anwar described the action as hypocrisy, since the strikes took place while Tehran was still engaged in negotiations with Washington in a peace process brokered by Oman.

“In my engagements with the American and European leadership, I am uneasy about their lectures on human rights and democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

“We can no longer swallow such arguments from them.”

This comes as US allies such as Britain and the European Union have instead condemned Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US military bases in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, warning that they “carry the risk of dragging the region into a broader war”.

Malaysia’s Parliament had earlier observed a moment of silence . Mr Anwar expressed the country’s condolences to Iran, Mr Khamenei and his family, the Middle Eastern country’s leaders, as well as the 180 children killed in Israel’s bombing of a girls’ primary school in the Minab district.

The Prime Minister commended lawmakers for unanimously condemning the strike on Iran, describing the move as a display of national consensus despite deep political divisions that have persisted since the 2022 General Election.

“Clearly there is a consensus and on a personal level, I am touched,” he said. “I believe it is good for our country.”

Malaysia, which has always been cautious of its ties with Iran, signalled a diplomatic repositioning after Mr Anwar echoed the calls from Parliament for the country to move closer to Iran, particularly in education and trade, as a sign of solidarity.

According to the Prime Minister, such a position would resonate with Tehran as “Malaysia is the only country to show a firm, brave stance”.

Malaysians also have a thorny perception of Iran, where the majority of the Muslims are from the Shia denomination, which is the second-largest in Islam. In Sunni-majority Malaysia, the Shia denomination is not recognised and its followers are considered religious “deviants”.

Mr Anwar’s remarks followed a lively debate in the Lower House, where both government and opposition lawmakers expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian leaders and criticised the US for triggering the conflict.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan urged fellow lawmakers to boycott events hosted by the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“Let’s not go. Even though we get invited to their Independence Day celebrations, let’s not go,” Mr Syahredzan said. “We need to show that we can no longer accept what they do.”

Meanwhile, former foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah called on Mr Anwar and his administration to leverage Malaysia’s ties with Gulf states to help prevent further escalation.

“What we fear most is this escalating into a regional war,” Mr Saifuddin said, describing such an outcome as counterproductive to the Middle East as a whole.

Addressing concerns about potential retaliation or spillover effects, Mr Anwar said Malaysia must remain vigilant.

“I can only assure you that we will remain vigilant. Vigilance and preparedness are essential,” he said.

The risks are not merely theoretical. In 2018, Palestinian engineering lecturer Fadi al-Batsh was shot dead near his residence in Kuala Lumpur in an assassination widely believed to be linked to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

The Malaysian authorities had also detained citizens suspected of espionage activities tied to Mossad in 2022, arresting 11 individuals.

Mr Anwar said : “Assuming that everything is in order and safe would be a major weakness in our thinking.”

The Foreign Ministry later announced that Malaysian diplomatic missions in several Middle Eastern countries are operating remotely as a precautionary measure, in line with advice from host governments. It added that consular services remain fully operational and assistance to Malaysians abroad continues without interruption.