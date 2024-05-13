Waterfalls near Cameron Highlands swell after heavy rain

IPOH - Heavy rain in Tapah, Perak has led to water surges at two waterfalls in the Malaysian state on May 13.

Water has been gushing down several rivers and the Lata Kinjang and Lata Iskandar waterfalls in Perak following heavy rain since May 12.

The two waterfalls are near routes leading to popular tourist destination Cameron Highlands.

Several videos of gushing water from the Lata Iskandar waterfall went viral on social media.