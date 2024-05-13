Waterfalls near Cameron Highlands swell after heavy rain

IPOH - Heavy rain in Tapah, Perak has led to water surges at two waterfalls in the Malaysian state on May 13.
Water has been gushing down several rivers and the Lata Kinjang and Lata Iskandar waterfalls in Perak following heavy rain since May 12.
The two waterfalls are near routes leading to popular tourist destination Cameron Highlands.
Several videos of gushing water from the Lata Iskandar waterfall went viral on social media.
The Tapah fire department at Lata Kinjang on the morning of May 13 found muddy waters surging in the rivers at the Lata Kinjang Forest Eco-Park. While water levels and speed were at dangerous levels, there were no casualties.
Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they are observing affected areas to ensure no untoward incidents occur.
“It has been raining heavily in Kampar and Tapah since Sunday night.
“The Kampar River is still swollen to dangerous levels even on Monday morning, but there were no flash floods that required people to be evacuated,” he said.
“We are also monitoring the Lata Kinjang and Lata Iskandar waterfalls because of the heavy flowing water.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK