WATCH: How will rural and urban Malaysians vote in Malaysia Election 2018?

Surveys have shown that there is deep economic discontent among urban voters and most are leaning towards the opposition.

Urban voters will consider socio-economic offerings in Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifestos and the big ticket items that resound at rallies and in social media - but trust will also weigh heavily on their minds.

They will lean towards leaders and parties that can convince them that the government will put ordinary people's interests first, and that show integrity, compassion and competency.

Issues of conscience, governance and dignity will also matter relatively more to the urban electorate.

Rural voters, on the other hand, are often seen as vote banks of the ruling Barisan Nasional, but their sentiments vary between communities.

Dr Lee Hwok-Aun, a senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and The Straits Times Foreign Editor Zakir Hussain discuss the difference between urban and rural voters in Malaysia and if younger voters tend to support the opposition.