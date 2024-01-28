Waste incinerator plan sparks protests, highlights Malaysia’s landfill shortage

BATU ARANG - Residents of a former coal mining town in Malaysia’s Selangor state are up in arms over plans to build an RM4.5 billion (S$1.28 billion) incinerator in their district, fearing health hazards from the waste plant’s emissions.

The planned incinerator in Batu Arang, some 50km north-west of Kuala Lumpur, will have the capacity to burn 2,400 tonnes of waste daily.

Once completed, the plant will convert to energy and ash 2,400 tonnes of waste produced daily in six local councils in Selangor.

Most rubbish in Malaysia is buried, with the country expected to run out of landfills by 2050. Klang Valley, Malaysia’s most densely populated area, which includes KL and the Selangor districts around the capital, produces some 10,000 tonnes of waste per day.

The strong objections of local Selangor residents against building an incinerator in the area are not new.

The state government has in the last two decades abandoned plans to build a similar plant in Broga in south Selangor, and in Jinjang in the north of the state.

Residents of Batu Arang said the incinerator may jeopardise their health and safety through the emission of poisonous fumes such as cancer-causing dioxins close to residential homes, schools, mosques and temples, located within some 700m to 2km from the proposed waste plant.

“People are angry and concerned about the health and environmental impact,” Ms Pauline Puah, whose child attends a school just 1km away from the proposed site, told The Straits Times.

Ms Esther Woo, spokesperson for Jaringan Rawang Tolak Incinerator (JRTI), a coalition of resident associations that oppose the move, said she is worried about the health of her children who attend a school nearby.

“There could be health issues for children who inhale the unclean air from Monday to Friday during school hours,” she told ST.

The group is also afraid that traces of dioxins will end up in rivers close by.

“We are not against technology, but relocate it to another place,” said Mr Raja Amir Hamzah, another JRTI activist.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said on Jan 22 that the waste-to-energy (WTE) technology to be used will not harm the environment.

“This technology is not from the 70s or 80s. The WTE technology is used in developed countries and does not have a negative impact on the environment,” Mr Amirudin said.

WTE plants used waste to generate electricity.