Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Election officials carry ballot boxes from the municipality office to a polling station in Narathiwat on Feb 7, during preparations on the eve of Thailand's general election.

– Voting in Thailand’s Feb 8 general election has started, with the economy and the border conflict with Cambodia the two top issues weighing on the minds of voters.

About 60 political parties are taking part in this election, vying for 500 parliamentary seats in the Lower House.

Nearly 53 million citizens across the country’s 76 provinces and its capital Bangkok are eligible to cast their ballots from 8am to 5pm local time, including 2.3 million first-time voters.

One of them is 20-year-old student Achinadda Limleartpholaboon, who told The Straits Times she still has not decided which party to vote for but believes that the next government must focus on uplifting the economy.

She said: “I feel like the prices are increasing day by day. And the Thai people’s salaries are not as high as they are supposed to be.”

Another first-time voter, 21-year-old Ranlaris Panjavan said she would consider the parties’ policies and also the work experience of the candidates.

Key contenders

Analysts believe it is unlikely that any party will be able to achieve a landslide victory given a politically and ideologically divided Thailand. A coalition government will once again emerge.

But who will take the lead in forming the new administration and which parties will make up this coalition government are what many observers are watching out for.

Three key political parties have consistently featured at the top of local unofficial polls.

The People’s Party, a liberal reformist group of young Thai citizens, is the incarnation of two defunct parties of Future Forward and Move Forward.

The latter won the most number of seats –151 out of 500 – in the last 2023 general election but was blocked from forming the government. It was later dissolved in 2024 after the constitutional court ruled that its campaign to change royal defamation laws was unconstitutional.

Move Forward’s then leader Pita Limjaroenrat and 10 other key party officials have been banned from politics for 10 years. But they have been on the campaign trail to ramp up support for the party, whose new leader is tech firm founder Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, 38.

At a final mass rally in Bangkok on Feb 6, Mr Natthapong called on citizens to give the party a landslide win. to give it more than half the seats in parliament.

Mr Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut during a final election campaign rally in Bangkok, on Feb 6. PHOTO: EPA

If in power, the People’s Party hopes to introduce policies such as modernising the Thai Armed Forces by replacing the mandatory conscription lottery process with a voluntary system, or helping to boost the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses with financial support.



Another leading party in the polls is Bhumjaithai, or “Thai Pride”, which came in third with 71 parliament seats in the 2023 election.

It is led by by caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, known as the “cannabis king” for decriminalising marijuana as health minister in 2022. He took over as Prime Minister in September 2025 after the court dismissed Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former premier Thaksin, for violating ethics over her handling of the Thai-Cambodia conflict.

Mr Anutin, 59, who is known as a royalist conservative, has used the border clashes to drive up nationalist sentiments in the lead-up to the polls.

At the party’s final campaign rally in Bangkok on Feb 6, he reassured the crowd: “If you choose the Bhumjaithai Party, no one will ever dare to think about invading us again. We will fully protect our sovereignty.”

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during a final mass campaign rally ahead of the general election in Bangkok, on Feb 6. PHOTO: EPA

Besides portraying itself as a protector of the nation, the party has dangled schemes like one in which registered citizens can buy subsidised goods from local shops at half the price.

The third most talked-about party is Pheu Thai, which is linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

His nephew, 46-year-old Yodchanan Wongsawat, a biomedical engineering professor, is the party’s lead candidate for Prime Minister. Mr Yodchanan’s father Somchai Wongsawat was briefly Thailand’s 26th Prime Minister in 2008.

Reinforcing Pheu Thai’s reputation of doling out populist economic policies for the low-income and rural citizens, Mr Yodchanan called on voters at a rally to dream big with the party.

A campaign poster of Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat in Bangkok on Feb 7. PHOTO: AFP

He cited dreams such as high incomes for farmers, as well as civil servants, police and soldiers.

“And many may think but dare not dream that Thailand will become a high-income country powered by science and technology. I believe that for Thailand, if we help each other, everything is possible. I am ready to turn these dreams and hopes of the Thai people into reality,” he said at a rally on Feb 6.

Coming in second with 141 seats in the 2023 elections, Pheu Thai has once again suggested populist policies such as creating new millionaires every day through lottery draws by awarding nine individuals with one million baht (S$40,480) each and a minimum income guarantee of 3,000 baht per month.

Economic blues

Thailand’s economy has not been performing well either.

The country’s finance ministry estimates that last year’s GDP growth will hit just 2.2 per cent, down from its earlier forecast of 2.4 per cent.

In 2026, the Thai government projects the economy to grow only by between 1.2 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

The authorities have also warned of risks including high levels of private sector debt, political uncertainty denting investor confidence and US tariff pressures.

Chief economist at Kasikorn Bank, Mr Burin Adulwattana, said Thailand’s business outlook has deteriorated markedly.

The country “once described as ‘Teflon Thailand’ for its resilience to external shocks – now risks being seen as the ‘sick man of Asia’”, he added.

Most of the country’s political parties have laid out plans on how they intend to help the low income and boost the government’s coffers to woo voters.

But the election promises, said Mr Burin, have “focused largely on expanding welfare benefits, lowering the cost of living, and distributing cash handouts”.

He said these measures lack are useful only in the short term. Instead, economic policy needs to address long-standing structural weaknesses, such as skills shortages and an education system that has struggled to keep pace with labour-market needs. These have all been largely unaddressed by political parties, he added.

The border conflict as a rallying cry

To secure more votes, some parties have also used last year’s border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia as a rallying cry.

Both countries have had a long history of disputes over undemarcated territory along the 800-km border they share. Tensions flared up from the middle of 2025 and resulted in one of the worst clashes towards year-end as Thailand launched airstrikes into Cambodia, after Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on landmines which Bangkok said were newly-laid by Phnom Penh, which denied the accusation.

Both sides have currently agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

However, just on Feb 5, Thailand reported that Cambodian soldiers fired a 40mm grenade round which landed on the north-eastern province of Sisaket.

Such an incident just days before polling acts as fodder for increased nationalism.

“Issues of nationalism and security have become influential factors in voter decision-making, reinforcing identity-based and sovereignty-focused political narratives,” said Dr Purawich Watanasukh, political science lecturer at Thammasat University.

Promises of heightened security have resonated with residents of Thai border provinces like 60-year-old Sawai Chubuathong, a rubber farmer

He said: “If issues like drugs and scam gangs persist, the country cannot move forward. They cause significant hardship and damage, especially to the youth.”