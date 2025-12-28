Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A woman donates money to Buddhist nuns leaving Uppatasanti Pagoda on the eve of Myanmar's general election in Naypyidaw on Dec 27.

YANGON - Voting begins on Dec 28 in Myanmar’s heavily restricted polls, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.

Former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains jailed and her hugely popular party dissolved after soldiers ended a decade-long democratic experiment in February 2021.

Campaigners, Western diplomats and the UN’s rights chief have all condemned the phased month-long vote , citing a ballot stacked with military allies and a stark crackdown on dissent.

The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party is widely expected to emerge as the largest one, in what critics say would be a rebranding of martial rule.

Flags representing the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), the only party assured of winning in upcoming elections, at a headquarters near Yangon, Myanmar, Dec 24. PHOTO: DANIEL BEREHULAK/NYTIMES

The South-east Asian nation of some 50 million is riven by civil war and there will be no voting in rebel-held areas.

In junta-controlled territory, the first of three rounds starts at 6am local time (7.30am in Singapore), including in constituencies in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital Naypyidaw.

The run-up has seen none of the feverish public rallies that Suu Kyi once commanded, and the junta has waged a withering pre-vote offensive to claw back territory.

“It is impossible for this election to be free and fair,” said Ms Moe Moe Myint, who has spent the past two months “on the run” from junta air strikes.

“How can we support a junta-run election when this military has destroyed our lives?“ she told AFP from a village in the central Mandalay region.

“We are homeless, hiding in jungles, and living between life and death,” said the 40-year-old.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has not responded to AFP requests for interview, but has consistently framed the polls as a path to reconciliation.

Electronic voting

In the northern city of Myitkyina, a 33-year-old man requesting anonymity for security reasons told AFP that “the military are just trying to legalise the power they took by force,” pledging to boycott the poll.

The home of Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s civilian leader overthrown by Myanmar’s military junta, in Yangon, Myanmar, on Dec 25. PHOTO: DANIEL BEREHULAK/NYTIMES

The military ruled Myanmar for most of its post-independence history before a 10-year interlude saw a civilian government take the reins in a burst of optimism and reform.

But after Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party trounced pro-military opponents in 2020 elections, Min Aung Hlaing snatched power in a coup, alleging widespread voter fraud.

Suu Kyi is serving a 27-year sentence for offences ranging from corruption to breaching Covid-19 restrictions, charges rights groups dismiss as politically motivated.

“I don’t think she would consider these elections to be meaningful in any way,” her son Kim Aris said from his home in Britain.

Most parties from the 2020 vote, including Suu Kyi’s, have since been dissolved.

The Asian Network for Free Elections says 90 per cent of the seats in the last elections went to organisations that will not appear on Dec 28’s ballots.

New electronic voting machines will not allow write-in candidates or spoiled ballots.

‘Repression’

The junta is pursuing prosecutions against more than 200 people for violating draconian legislation forbidding “disruption” of the poll, including protest or criticism.

“These elections are clearly taking place in an environment of violence and repression,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said earlier this week.

The second round of polling will take place in two weeks’ time before the third and final round on January 25, but the junta has conceded elections cannot happen in almost one in five lower house constituencies.

When the military seized power it put down pro-democracy protests, and many activists quit the cities to fight as guerrillas alongside ethnic minority armies that have long held sway in Myanmar’s fringes.

“There are many ways to make peace in the country, but they haven’t chosen those – they’ve chosen to have an election instead,” said Mr Zaw Tun, an officer in the pro-democracy People’s Defence Force in the northern region of Sagaing.

“We will continue to fight.” AFP