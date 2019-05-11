Voter turnout at 51 pct at 4pm in by-election in Sabah state's Sandakan ward

SANDAKAN - Polling centres for the Sandakan by-election in Sabah state have recorded a 51 per cent voter turnout as of 4pm on Saturday (May 11), Malay Mail news site reported, pitting the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance and four other candidates.

PH is hopeful that its member party Democratic Action Party (DAP) will retain the parliamentary seat, to erase the embarrassing three consecutive by-election losses suffered by PH this year.

The by-election was called following the death of two-term DAP MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt on March 28.

The Election Commission is expecting a 70 per cent voter turnout but observers believe the turnout could be as low as 60 per cent when polling stations close at 5pm, The Star reported on its website.

The result is expected to be announced on Saturday evening.

There are a total of 39,684 voters.

According to the electoral rolls, 51 per cent of the voters in Sandakan are Chinese, 45 per cent from the Muslim bumiputera groups, and the remaining 4 per cent from other ethnic groups.

The DAP is fielding Ms Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, the daughter of the late MP.

Her main opponent is Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin, 63, from the opposition Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

There are three independent candidates in the five-way contest.

The campaigning in the past week has been intense, with former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak flying in to campaign for PBS. The PH campaign was led by DAP's secretary-general and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.