Volunteers in Singapore help collect and deliver postal ballots for the Malaysia state elections

SINGAPORE - A group of volunteers in Singapore are helping Malaysian voters living here exercise their voting rights by offering to collect and physically deliver their postal ballots.
A total of 45 people have volunteered under 1ThirdMedia Movement, a non-governmental organisation in Singapore, to aid in the collection of postal ballots for Malaysians living here.
The plan is to run a ballot collection drive and physically submit the ballots to the Returning Officers (RO) in Malaysia before the polling day.
A total of 10 locations islandwide have been opened up for the exercise which began on Friday last week and will end on Wednesday.
The polling day for Malaysian states participating in the state elections - Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan - will take place on Saturday.
Mr Calvin Oh, main coordinator of the ballot collection exercise said to The Straits Times that “the time between the day voters who are overseas receive their ballots and the day they send it back to the RO (via post) is too short.”
The ballot collection and physical delivery process will ensure that the ballots of Malaysian voters living in Singapore are delivered on time and counted in the elections, he added.
The Telegram channel, Undi Pos SG x 1thirdMedia, has close to 2,900 subscribers. Through this channel, the team of volunteers share information on the elections, procedures and ballot collection points in Singapore.
“We are expecting between 2,000 to 2,500 ballots this time. We received 752 ballots on the first 2 days,” Mr Oh said.
Ms Wendy, a 38-year-old healthcare professional working in Singapore who declined to provide her surname, told The Straits Times that her main concern was not having her ballot paper reach the RO before polling ends.
“I was lucky to stumble upon these volunteers who reassured me that the ballot will reach on time through their delivery,” she said.
“They do more than just collection. On their Telegram group, they constantly create awareness for the voters by sharing information such as what to do with the ballot envelopes and who can be your witness,” she added.
Mr KK Heong, a 30-year-old senior executive, said that the postal ballot process could have been smoother and more efficient if the Election Commission of Malaysia could explore implementing a system that utilises the High Commission as a channel to gather Malaysians abroad to cast their votes.
“While this has yet to be implemented, Malaysians overseas banded together to help one another volunteer in communicating and collecting postal ballots from voters to ensure all ballots are (sent successfully),” he said.