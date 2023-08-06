Volunteers in Singapore help collect and deliver postal ballots for the Malaysia state elections

SINGAPORE - A group of volunteers in Singapore are helping Malaysian voters living here exercise their voting rights by offering to collect and physically deliver their postal ballots.

A total of 45 people have volunteered under 1ThirdMedia Movement, a non-governmental organisation in Singapore, to aid in the collection of postal ballots for Malaysians living here.

The plan is to run a ballot collection drive and physically submit the ballots to the Returning Officers (RO) in Malaysia before the polling day.

A total of 10 locations islandwide have been opened up for the exercise which began on Friday last week and will end on Wednesday.

The polling day for Malaysian states participating in the state elections - Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan - will take place on Saturday.