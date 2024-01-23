Volcanic activity continues at Indonesia’s Mt Merapi after weekend eruption

The Indonesian authorities have advised residents living close to Mount Merapi on the island of Java to stay clear of designated danger zones as volcanic activity continues.

Mount Merapi spewed hot clouds in the early hours of Jan 23, Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a post on X.

Similar activity was reported on the morning of Jan 19, when six hot cloud avalanches occurred, according to the Antara news agency.

On Jan 21, Merapi erupted, sending clouds of gas into the sky.

A mixture of rock and lava travelled 2km down the volcano’s slopes, said Dr Agus Budi Santoso, head of Indonesia’s Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre (BPPTKG).

Ash also blanketed several nearby villages, he said.

No casualties were reported. But residents living on the slopes of the volcano were advised to stay 7km away from the crater’s mouth, media reports said.