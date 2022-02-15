Vivian on official visit to Cambodia, will meet PM Hun Sen

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on an official visit from today till Thursday, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press release issued yesterday.

Dr Balakrishnan will meet Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and the country's other prominent personalities on the first two days of his visit.

According to the MFA, the purpose of the visit is to reaffirm the warm and long-standing relationship between Singapore and Cambodia.

Following the interactions with the Cambodian leadership and personalities, Dr Balakrishnan will then participate in the Asean Foreign Ministers' Retreat tomorrow and the day after.

The retreat is the first in a series of meetings that Cambodia will be hosting as this year's chair of the regional grouping, under the theme "Asean A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together".

During the retreat, Asean member states will discuss the group's priorities for the year, take stock of its community-building efforts and cooperation with external partners, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied on his visit by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

