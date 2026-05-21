Visitors to Thailand could face higher tourist arrival fee, minister says

Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry is currently considering two possible collection methods for the fee.

BANGKOK – Thailand will move ahead with collecting a fee from foreign tourists under the Thailand Tourism Promotion Fund, commonly known as the tourist arrival levy, said Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul.

He hinted that the charge could exceed 300 baht (S$11.70) per person.

He said the ministry was accelerating efforts to finalise both the collection model and an appropriate fee level to ensure the measure does not negatively affect tourists’ perceptions or create inconvenience.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is currently considering two possible collection methods.

The first option is to include the fee in air fares. This would be the most convenient method, as tourists would not feel they were being charged separately on arrival. However, the drawback is that current airline systems cannot clearly distinguish between types of passengers, such as tourists, business travellers, Thai nationals or foreigners.

Under this approach, a refund application would be developed for Thai nationals and those exempt from the fee. Eligible travellers would be able to apply for a refund within a specified period after entering the country.

The second option is to collect the fee through the immigration system using a scan-and-pay method. This would allow the authorities to clearly identify visa types and categories of travellers, but it could be less convenient as it would add another payment step before entering the country.

Mr Surasak said the fee had previously been discussed at 300 baht per person, but the current direction suggested it could be higher. This is because the government wants the fee to cover premium insurance for foreign tourists, with insurance costs having risen, while also leaving sufficient funds for tourism development.

The ministry is now holding discussions with insurance associations to determine an appropriate fee.

The proceeds would be divided into two main parts, with priority given to premium insurance coverage. The government wants to provide foreign tourists with genuinely high-quality insurance that offers immediate protection from the moment they enter Thailand.

The insurance would focus on covering treatment at leading private hospitals and reducing the burden on the government when foreign tourists suffer accidents while travelling in Thailand, particularly in cases where their own insurance does not provide sufficient coverage.

The remaining funds, after insurance costs are deducted, would be channelled into the tourism promotion fund to develop tourist attractions.

Mr Surasak said Thailand would not be the only country to collect such a fee, as many countries already impose similar charges, although collection methods vary.

A Nation Group’s survey found that more than 40 countries currently collect some form of fee from tourists. In some countries, this is called a Sustainable Development Fee, while others impose a Sayonara Tax, accommodation tax or similar charges. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK