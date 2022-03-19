Visitors to Malaysia will be issued with digital traveller's cards as it reopens borders

SEPANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - International travellers to Malaysia will be issued with digital traveller's cards once the country reopens its borders fully from April 1, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Saturday (March 19).

He said his ministry has been working with the Transport Ministry to ensure safe and seamless travel once the borders reopen.

"It will be a pre-departure condition for travellers intending to visit the country to download the MySejahtera app and upload their test results and fill in a form," Mr Khairy said, referring to the government's tracking app akin to Singapore's TraceTogether.

"They will then be issued a traveller's card on MySejahtera before being allowed to board the aircraft at the port of origin," said Mr Khairy.

The digital traveller's cards can be shown to officials who might need to check the vaccination status of the visitors.

With Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, Mr Khairy visited the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to check on preparations to receive travellers for the April 1 reopening.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on March 8 announced that the country would reopen its borders to travellers as the nation moves into a more relaxed phase in its fight against Covid-19.

International visitors and Malaysians coming into the country from April who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, will no longer have to undergo quarantine when they arrive.

They must, however, undergo an RT-PCR test two days before departure, and a professionally administered rapid test (RTK-Antigen) within 24 hours after arrival.

Malaysia is also conducting a pilot project for the reopening of its borders, Mr Khairy said, with travellers given the option to take a Covid-19 breathalyser test instead of the RTK-Antigen test.

"Travellers will have the option to take the breathalyser test at the airport instead of the RTK test which is required to be done within 24 hours upon arrival.

"We have tested the accuracy of the breathalysers, and are satisfied with the results," he said, adding that this new protocol would speed up the process of managing arrivals at the airport.