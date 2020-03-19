Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign cancelled over coronavirus impact

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has cancelled the ongoing Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, The Star reported.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri said it was cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has affected the local and international tourism sector.

"This is effective immediately," she said in a statement on Wednesday (March 18).

She also announced a freeze on all over-the-counter and online services for the ministry's tourism licensing division.

"They include the ministry's state offices concerning tourism licensing such as tour guides, tour drivers, tourism training institutes and the registration of tourism accommodation premises, rated spa centres and foot massage centres until March 31," she said.

Datuk Seri Nancy said in line with the announcement on Monday by the National Security Council on the two-week movement control order, all tourist accommodations would be permitted to operate at a minimum level.

"All guests must remain in their rooms during the period, but are allowed to order food through room service," she said.

"Check-ins at tourist accommodations will also be permitted but on a small and limited scale. For guests who are forced to extend their stay due to the order, they may register with tourist accommodations suited to their budget. However, new local tourists will not be permitted," she added.

The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) on Thursday said hotels in the country have recorded at least 170,000-room cancellations due to the outbreak, amounting to RM70 million (S$23 million) in losses so far.

The association's chief executive Yap Lip Seng told The Malaysian Insight the losses could climb up to RM130 million by December.

Under the movement control order, tourists will be denied entry into the country until March 31. Malaysian citizens are also barred from travelling overseas while public gatherings and all religious, sporting, social and cultural events are banned during this period. Schools, universities and businesses will also stay closed.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday said that the movement control measures could be extended beyond the initial two weeks.