Virus surge hits Indonesia's recovering economy

Indonesia's economy, which has been showing signs of recovery, is facing a fresh blow from the recent explosion of Covid-19 cases.

It was only last week that the World Bank was optimistic that Indonesia's economy would rebound by 4.4 per cent this year, supported by a gradual improvement in domestic demand and positive spillovers from a stronger global economy.

Growth could accelerate to 5 per cent next year, assuming a faster vaccine roll-out, it said.

But the recent spike in cases that followed mudik, the annual mass exodus of Muslims returning to their home towns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri last month, is threatening to dash dreams of an economic turnaround.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who had previously projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 7.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent in the second quarter, conceded on Monday that "as Covid-19 cases increase, maybe the upper end of the projection will be lower".

The government has so far ignored pleas for a national lockdown to curb the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, opting only to tighten social restrictions in the worst-hit areas for a fortnight.

Large-scale curbs have a dire impact on the economy, such as hampering investments and increasing unemployment and poverty, analysts say.

Dr Ardito Bhinadi, an economics lecturer at the Veteran National Development University, told The Straits Times: "Indonesia's economy is largely supported by informal businesses which hire mostly the low-income. When business activities are stopped, poverty will increase significantly and the government's social assistance will not be sufficient to support their livelihoods."

More micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which account for 60 per cent of Indonesia's GDP and 97 per cent of the domestic workforce, may also go bust.

Unlike larger businesses with deeper pockets, smaller ones do not have enough cash and capital to cushion themselves against the impact of a national lockdown.

Implementing a national lockdown in Indonesia is not only costly but also challenging, given its large population of 270 million and wide and varied landscape encompassing 17,000 islands.

However, the pros outweigh the cons, Mr Abra Talattov, an economist at the Jakarta-based Institute for Development of Economics and Finance, told ST.

"If the virus spreads out of control to the extent that the healthcare system collapses, this will create a very negative sentiment for the Indonesian economy.

"Investors and consumers will panic... Investors will prefer to go to other countries in Asia they consider to be safer," he said.

The government must provide social assistance, food staples and wage subsidies to the low-income, given that household consumption is the largest contributor to the GDP in Indonesia, he added.

Mr Abra also said the budget for less urgent infrastructure projects, such as the proposed move of the administrative capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan, could be channelled towards stimulating the economy instead.

Lockdowns aside, analysts point to several issues slowing Covid-19 recovery - and by extension economic recovery - in Indonesia.

Dr Ardito said Indonesians are not disciplined in maintaining social distance and wearing masks, and law enforcers are too lax.

"The media plays a big role in encouraging people to be more concerned about health. Don't just report on the Euro 2021 or on concerts, but also on the efforts by countries and their people in how they dealt with the crisis," he said.

The pandemic also calls for new ways of doing things.

Dr Rimawan Pradiptyo, who heads the economics department at Yogyakarta's Gadjah Mada University, said President Joko Widodo was "very clear" about prioritising public health over the economy, but some government officials gave conflicting signals.

"Some government officials said, 'You are not allowed to mudik but you are allowed to visit tourist destinations.' The people were confused. It's ridiculous," he said.

Government agencies must be prepared that the pandemic may stay for some time, and recovery may take years. Instead of targeting crowds as in the past, the tourism ministry, for instance, should target smaller families.

He said: "Those who want to be successful in surviving the pandemic are those who are willing to do two things - adapt and innovate."