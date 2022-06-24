Viral video draws flak for depicting Jokowi being summoned by Megawati

JAKARTA - A viral Instagram selfie video uploaded recently by the daughter of the chairman of Indonesia's ruling political party has drawn flak for depicting President Joko Widodo as being summoned by a superior.

The video was posted on Tuesday (June 21), the first of a three-day annual meeting of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), by Ms Puan Maharani, daughter of chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Mr Widodo was seated in an ordinary chair across a desk facing Ms Megawati, who sat in an executive chair. She was seen speaking to the President and three other people seated on one side of the room.

"We are getting ready for the opening of the annual national working meeting. Madam is having serious talk with the president," Ms Puan was heard speaking in the video, referring to her mother.

At one point, Mr Widodo turned to wave briefly at the camera.

Ms Puan then introduced the rest of the people in the room - party treasurer Olly Dondo Kambey, Cabinet secretary Pramono Anung, and chief of the country's intelligence unit Budi Gunawan.

The video, which has since been widely circulated, drew negative reactions on social media, with many criticising the posting of the video as a lack of ethics, and an act intended to show that a ruling party chairman is above the President.

Instagram user Anisa.dwi said: "It looked as if the President was summoned by a class teacher, sitting on that chair. It was totally impolite."

Netizen Arif Wicak described Mr Widodo as being "treated as if he was not President". Another netizen Muhammad Hafiz said: "(They) wanted to make it look like (PDI-P) party chairman is a higher position than a President."

Political observers agreed with the netizens, saying that no one should have shot such a video, let alone upload it on social media.

"The video could be interpreted in multiple ways," noted Mr Hendri Satrio, who teaches political communications at Paramadina University in Jakarta.

"From his gesture, it tells that Jokowi was being agreeable to whatever was said to him, at least during that particular moment," Mr Hendri said, using a moniker for the President.