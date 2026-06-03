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A list bearing the names of Barisan’s candidates for the coming Johor state elections has gone viral on social media.

JOHOR BAHRU – Caretaker Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has dismissed a Barisan Nasional candidate list circulating on social media platforms, describing it as fake and inaccurate.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Malaysian state ’s Barisan chairman, stressed that any official announcement regarding the party candidates for the upcoming Johor state election would only be made through the coalition’s official channels.

“I would like to emphasise that the list is false and untrue,” he said on social media platform Facebook on June 3.

The incumbent assemblyman for the Machap constituency added that the election period would inevitably see the spread of slander, rumours, provocations and fake news aimed at creating confusion among the public.

Onn Hafiz urged Johoreans to verify information before accepting or sharing it, citing the Islamic principle of tabayyun or fact-checking.

He reminded the public to obtain information from official sources to avoid being misled by unverified claims.

Onn Hafiz also called on all parties to conduct politics in a mature, ethical and responsible manner, saying fake news should not be allowed to undermine harmony, stability and the democratic process in Johor.

Earlier, a list bearing the names of Barisan’s candidates for the coming Johor state elections has gone viral on social media.

The Johor state assembly was dissolved on June 1, paving the way for the 16th state election, with Barisan expected to contest all 56 seats. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK