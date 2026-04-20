Villagers evacuated after bomb from Myanmar air raid lands in Thai border province

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MAE HONG SON, Thailand – A bomb from a Myanmar air raid has landed on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son province, prompting officials to evacuate residents in the area, local authorities said.

According to reports, at 11am ( noon , Singapore time) on April 20, Myanmar’s air force used Yak-130 and MiG-29 fighter jets to carry out air strikes on a Karen National Union (KNU) hospital and nearby homes in Karen State around 500m from the border opposite Mae Sam Laep sub-district in Sop Moei district, Mae Hong Son.

The strikes reportedly involved nine bombs dropped in around the villages of U Mi Tha and U Su Tha in Hpapun Township in Karen State.

The extent of casualties and damage was not immediately known.

One bomb was reported to have crossed into Thailand, landing near the Salween River in the Ban Mae Sam Laep area, causing panic among residents.

One bomb was reported to have crossed into Thailand, landing near the Salween River in the Ban Mae Sam Laep area. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Officials from 36th Ranger Forces Regiment, stationed at the Mae Sam Laep outpost, together with the Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, moved quickly to evacuate Thai residents living near the impact site to Huai Kong Kat village in Mae Sam Laep as a safety precaution.

In recent weeks, fighting in Myanmar has intensified, with Myanmar aircraft reportedly dropping bombs on KNU-linked communities opposite Ban Tha Ta Fang in Mae Yuam sub-district, Mae Sariang district, Mae Hong Son. Reports said Karen residents were injured by shrapnel and transported to Thailand for treatment at Mae Sam Laep Hospital . THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK